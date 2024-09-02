Real Madrid given bad news on second injury as defender goes down

Real Madrid have suffered with injuries in the last year, and after a tough start to the season, fitness issues are once again striking Los Blancos. After losing Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy has also been diagnosed with an calf issue.

Los Blancos opted not to pursue Alphonso Davies in the summer transfer window at the price Bayern Munich were asking, deciding to instead trust Mendy and Fran Garcia. It will be the latter that is responsible for holding things down until the Frenchman is back in action. Mendy has been ruled out of international duty with a tibia injury, as per Marca, although it is not yet clear how long he will be out for. Real Madrid will conduct their own tests on Mendy on Tuesday.

The veteran French defender has been a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s success since he returned to the club, and his form last season has inspired talk of a potential fresh contract. Garcia has not seen regular football since the start of last season, but Ancelotti may be forced to trust him after the international break, as they face Real Sociedad, Stuttgart, Espanyol and Alaves before the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid at the end of September.