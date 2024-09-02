Osasuna unveil new contract in unique manner – top talent secured until 2029

Osasuna have sealed a major contract extension, with star creator Aimar Oroz committing his future to the club until 2029.

The 22-year-old is fresh off the back of an Olympic gold medal, playing a key role in Spain’s triumph at the Paris 2024 games. Regarded highly at El Sadar, he is set to play a similarly important part for Vicente Moreno in his first season.

🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE | "[It's a dream] to stay home enjoying our fans," midfielder Aimar Oroz.#LetsGoRojillos | #Aimar2029 | #MadeinTajonar — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) September 2, 2024

Oroz’s new deal was revealed in a unique fashion, with the player being pictured in the tunnel before their clash with Celta Vigo, turning round to reveal a shirt with 2029 on the back, then walking out to be received by the fans. Oroz’s previous deal has been extended by two years, and sees his release clause increased from €28m to €30m, following reported interest from Girona and Athletic Club this summer.

Ahead of their clash with Celta Vigo, @osasuna_en announced that Aimar Oroz would be extending his contract until 2029. El Sadar 🔥pic.twitter.com/MmiOYEunqJ — Football España (@footballespana_) September 2, 2024

It was a day of celebration for Los Rojillo, who sealed a 3-2 victory over Celta. Debutant central defender Enzo Boyomo also scored the opener for his side, as Osasuna moved up to 7 points from their first four games.