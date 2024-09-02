Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Orri Oskarsson, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Mario Hermoso

Former Atletico Madrid defender offered to at least eight clubs this summer

Ex-Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso was never an option for Barcelona, despite his name being mentioned over recent months. And there was never the possibility of Hermoso returning to Atletico either, after his contract expired at the end of June.

Hermoso was the subject of enquiries from numerous clubs, but above all he was offered to numerous clubs: Inter, AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli, Bologna, Al Ittihad, Manchester United and Villarreal all included. In recent days, Galatasaray reached an agreement on the financial package, between his salary and his sign-on bonus, which would have been almost €5m net. Yet the player himself was waiting for Roma because he knew that Roma were interested in him.

In the last 48-72 hours his move to Roma gained momentum and when the official offer came on the table last night he immediately said yes. He joins on a two-year contract plus an option for another one.

How Real Sociedad nearly ended up without a striker on the final day of the transfer window

Real Sociedad have been trying to sign a striker all summer, and we’ve reported on their interest in Borja Mayoral before. Finally, they got a deal over the line for 20-year-old Icelandic striker Orri Oskarson on transfer deadline day.

Negotiations between Real Sociedad and Copenhagen for Oskarsson had broken down in a video call at 11 in the morning on the last day of the transfer window. La Real, after having been in the Danish capital to negotiate in person, raised their offer with their final contacts with Copenhagen. In that last offer, they added bonuses to the tune of €3m and a percentage of any future sale in addition to the fixed €20m fee. Oskarsson, who was flattered by perseverance of Real Sociedad, said yes.

Memphis Depay in Sevilla talks following Rayo Vallecano effort

Yes, it is true that Rayo Vallecano tried for a second major signing after James Rodriguez, looking to bring in Memphis Depay, but it was an attempt borne out of a sudden impulse, and Raul de Tomas had to leave in order to make the move at all possible. He could still stay in Spain though, and he has remained living in Madrid over the summer.

Now, in the last few hours, Sevilla have held concrete conversations with those who handle Memphis Depay’s affairs but there is distance in terms of the money they are offering and the player’s demands. It’s not a simple deal at any rate. In addition, Memphis had also received proposals from Italian clubs, enquiries arrived from Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, but neither of those avenues have advanced either.

Ansu Fati never came close to leaving Barcelona despite interest in Spain

When it comes to Ansu Fati, who was one of the many Barcelona players that were linked with a departure, I think the injury ruled that out ultimately. However, I believe that it is a topic we are likely to be discussing in January.

Even if it might not have been a permanent deal, many Spanish clubs would have taken him on loan, but I don’t know if Sevilla were one of those sides show real interest in him. Between now and January we will get a better idea of what kind of role Ansu Fati might play in Hansi Flick’s plans. It’s worth noting that with Vitor Roque having left to join Real Betis on loan, Flick said in preseason he was trying Fati out as a number nine.

