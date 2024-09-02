Marc Bernal’s Barcelona return delayed as surgery forced to be postponed until next week

Barcelona were left reeling last week when Marc Bernal was confirmed to have suffered a serious knee injury during their victory over Rayo Vallecano. The talented 17-year-old midfielder ruptured his ACL and damaged his meniscus, because the second player to do so for the Catalan giants in the last 10 months, Gavi being the first.

Bernal had made an excellent start to his senior career at Barcelona, but he is now expected to miss at least 10-12 months of action. His return will also be delayed by an additional few days because surgery is not yet possible.

Marc Bernal's surgery is postponed because his knee is still a little swollen. @Benayadachraf — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 2, 2024

Once Bernal’s left knee is operated on, he can begin the road to recovery. For now, this is not possible because there is still too much bloody and inflammation that has built up – as a result, the surgery has been delayed until next week, as reported by Marca.

Barcelona will stand by Bernal’s side during his recovery, and they will give him all of the necessary help to ensure that he returns in the best possible condition. They will be determined to ensure that this serious injury does not have a massive effect on his promising career.