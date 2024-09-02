‘Let nobody regret this later, this is what we asked for’ – Getafe manager Jose Bordalas remains furious

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas is still no less upset about the squad building at the Coliseum this summer, again commenting on the lack of depth available to him after their 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad.

With Borja Mayoral and Alvaro Rodriguez still out, Getafe went into the clash with just one natural forward. Matchday one hero Chrisantus Uche started up front behind Betrug Yildirim, and while he could not get the crucial goal, Bordalas was delighted with him.

“The truth is that we are very happy with the boy, apart from being more or less clinical, the energy he is putting in makes us very happy, not only me, but also his teammates. He is a very important player, he has landed on his feet, he is a very affectionate, very kind boy, he has demonstrated it again.”

For the second time in five days, La Liga has been struck by an ACL rupture. Last week, it was Barcelona youngster Marc Bernal, and now it is #RealSociedad defender Hamari Traore. Traore suffered the injury during yesterday's draw at Getafe. https://t.co/271f265gYq — Football España (@footballespana_) September 2, 2024

“All the players have given it all, from here I want to congratulate them, a shame that we did not get it right in the last meters, if it was done on points, for sure we would have won, but in football what counts are the goals,” Bordalas told Marca.

Los Azulones have a squad of just 20 players, which includes only one right-back and no left wingers whatsoever. Bordalas was clear that expectations should be low for the coming season.

“This is going to be a very long season, in the month of September we are going to have to play five games in fifteen days. Let no one regret it later, this is what we wanted, we only have to work and do what we have done, to see if we can get it right.”

It does look as if Getafe will be battling to remain in the division, and they will need Mayoral, Betrug and Rodriguez to find some form sooner rather than later. With Bordalas’ track record though, few would bet against them staying in La Liga either, with a wealth of experience behind him.