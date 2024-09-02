Sunday’s La Liga action wrapped up with Real Sociedad drawing at Getafe as Girona, Alaves and Osasuna all won.

Kylian Mbappe’s double ended his wait for a league goal at Real Madrid as Los Blancos cruised to victory at home to Real Betis.

Alaves 2-0 Las Palmas

Alaves go into the international break on the back of successive La Liga wins as they eased to a 2-0 home victory over Las Palmas.

Carlos Vicente got the ball rolling early on for the hosts, before the visitors missed chances either side of the break, and Toni Martinez cannoned home brilliant clincher for his second goal in back to back matches.

🤯 Vaya GOLAZO de Toni Martínez con el Alavés. 2 Partidos, 2 Goles pic.twitter.com/nmWpHymkYk — Aaron Domínguez (@Aaronvalden77) September 1, 2024

Osasuna 3-2 Celta Vigo

The goals were flying at both ends in Celta Vigo’s trip to Osasuna but it was the hosts who won out in a five-goal thriller.

Borja Iglesias’ equaliser pulled Celta level early on, but goals either side of the break from Osasuna took the game away from the Galicians, before Moi Gomez’s late own goal gave them hope after Alfonso Gonzalez was sent off.

🔔🇪🇸 GOAL | Borja Iglesias | Osasuna 1-1 Celta Vigopic.twitter.com/UlekEwZYs4 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) September 1, 2024

Sevilla 0-2 Girona

Girona geared up for the start of their first ever UEFA Champions League campaign with a superb 2-0 win at Sevilla.

The Catalans face a daunting return to action after the international window, against Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain inside a week, but they secured successive wins and clean sheets here.

Abel Ruiz’s late penalty rounded off the result for Girona as they prepare for a historic month.

Getafe 0-0 Real Sociedad

Gritty Getafe remain without a La Liga win so far this season as they carved out a stalemate with Real Sociedad in Madrid.

Three successive draws, including two 0-0 ties in a row, shows where Getafe are at, as they shut out La Real.

Getafe conceded no shots on target, just as they did last weekend, but a lack of any attacking threat in this one is a concern for both managers.

Images via Getty Images