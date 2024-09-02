“It’s something…” – Robert Lewandowski compares Hansi Flick’s Barcelona with predecessor Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona have had an outstanding start to the season, winning their opening four La Liga matches. As a result, they sit four points clear at the top of the table at this early stage, with much of the credit for this going to new manager Hansi Flick.

With 15 dribbles Lamine Yamal has completed more dribbles than any other player in Europe’s top 5 leagues this season. @WhoScored — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 2, 2024

Flick was appointed by Joan Laporta in the aftermath of Xavi Hernandez’s sacking, which came weeks after the latter had committed his future to the Catalan giants. It was a decision that bewildered many at the time, but no longer.

On Monday, Robert Lewandowski spoke on the differences between Xavi’s and Flick’s Barcelona sides (via Sport), although he refused to give too much away.

“It’s something different, you can tell. We didn’t have a game like this last season. As Hansi said from the beginning, he wants to create an offensive team that generates chances, scores a lot of goals and presses well.”

“We have started well, sometimes we stumble and sometimes we get it right but the season is long, and many things can still happen.”

Barcelona are certainly looking very good at the moment, and with key players still to return from injury, things are on the up in Catalonia. However, expectations should also be tempered, given the might of Real Madrid, whose start to the season has not been straightforward.