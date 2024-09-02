Isco return pushed back by Real Betis amid ongoing recovery concerns

It has been three-and-a-half months since Isco suffered a broken leg during Real Betis’ match against Las Palmas – an injury that caused him to miss Euro 2024. He was supposed to return in mid-August, but despite that date having passed a couple of weeks ago, his comeback is still not in sight.

Betis are concerned about Isco’s recovery. As per MD, they have opted not to set a return date, but the expectation is that he won’t be available for at least another few weeks. That would mean that he misses matches against Leganes, Getafe, Mallorca, Las Palmas and Espanyol at the very least.

Nabil Fekir had eased the pressure of Isco being forced back early, but he has now departed. Giovani Lo Celso has replaced him, and if he hits the ground running on his return to Betis, he could also allow for calm with the 32-year-old’s recovery. However, it is still apparent that Isco is vital for Los Verdiblancos, and his comeback cannot come soon enough.