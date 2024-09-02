Incriminating messages emerge from child pornography scandal involving Real Madrid players

After months of silence, further details have emerged surrounding the underage sex tape scandal involving current and former Real Madrid players. Four players stood accused of child pornography, after filming and distributing sexual acts between a 16-year-old and one of those players, and doing so without her knowledge or consent.

A recent report from El Confidencial, as carried by Relevo, has revealed three of the names of the accused involved, although all three of those named have since left the club. They allege that Tarazona player Juan Rodriguez, Andres Garcia, who was released this summer, and Ferran Ruiz, who joined Girona B this summer, were all involved. All were part of Real Madrid C or the youth teams, as the material was shared amongst multiple group chats involving Real Madrid players.

Some of the WhatsApp messages have emerged which appear to show that they were aware of the girl in question’s age. “The worst thing is she was 16” said one, while Rodriguez allegedly joked “If I tell you her age, you’ll freak out.” Garcia made sexual comments about the two girls involved in the video (the other overage), and was congratulated by teammates, saying ‘the next time with you,’ inviting a colleague to participate in another edition. Meanwhile Ruiz is also accused of making explicit sexual comments describing the violence of the actions of those involved.

The report also goes on to indicate that more than four players are now involved in the case. The players involved were investigated by the police, who raided Valdebebas training ground and confiscated mobile phones.

This is the latest seedy incident of sexual violence in Spanish football, following rape convictions against Dani Alves and Santi Mina.