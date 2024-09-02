“I thought about it” – Barcelona hero admits to having considered departure

Everything is rosy for Barcelona at the moment, especially on the pitch. Four wins out of four has Hansi Flick’s side four points clear at the top of La Liga, and this gap was solidified over the weekend with the 7-0 trouncing of Real Valladolid.

Raphinha was the star of the show at the Estadi Olimpic, as he scored the first hat-trick of his career. The Brazilian winger has had a fantastic start to the campaign, and his performances make him undroppable at the moment.

It’s the first time in his Barcelona career that Raphinha appears to be getting the respect that he deserves. He admitted to RAC1 (via MD) that adapting to the club was difficult, and soon after joining from Leeds United in 2022, he contemplated an immediate exit.

“Yes, I thought about it. The first six months were complicated for me and my family. After the World Cup, I improved and I was able to finish the season well. I was calmer, but the beginning was quite difficult. Adapting to the club was difficult for me.”

During the interview, Raphinha also set out ambitious goals that he wants to help Barcelona achieve this season.

“Playing for Barcelona means that the main objective is to win all the titles: La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Super Cup… If you’re at a club like this and you don’t set yourself that goal, you’re in the wrong place.”

There’s little doubt that Raphinha has become a fan favourite in recent weeks, and these comments will only endear him further to the Barcelona supporters. Rightly so, too.