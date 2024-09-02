Hansi Flick expects to have Barcelona duo back from injury post-international injury

It’s been an excellent start to the season for Barcelona, who are the only team in La Liga to have won all of their opening matches (4/4). The international break will kill some of the momentum built up by Hansi Flick’s side, although it does also allow for a extended period for injured players to make their return to training.

On Monday, the big novelty during the Barcelona first team’s session was the return of Ansu Fati. The 21-year-old has been out since July with a foot injury, although he is now set to be available for action soon.

According to Marca, Flick expects to have Fati at his disposal once domestic returns after the international break. He also thinks the same for Frenkie de Jong, who has been out since April with a worrying ankle injury.

Barcelona’s first match post-international break is the short trip to Catalan rivals Girona, whom they lost to in both league meetings last season. Flick’s chances of enacting revenge would be increased if he were to have Fati and de Jong available for going to Montilivi.