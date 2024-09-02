Barcelona Girona

Girona at risk of being without key midfielder for Catalan derby showdown against Barcelona

After a difficult start to the season, which saw them go without a victory in their opening two matches, Girona are now in a good place. Back-to-back victories against Osasuna (4-0) and Sevilla (2-0) has Michel Sanchez’s side in 5th place in the La Liga, and they will take good form into the next match, which so happens to be against Barcelona.

Girona did the double over their Catalan rivals last season, winning 4-2 home and away. They will fancy their chances of a repeat result in 13 days’ time at Montilivi, although they could be without a key performer.

On Monday, Girona confirmed that Yangel Herrera is suffering with an adductor injury. As a result, the midfielder has not joined up with the Venezuela squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A timeframe has not been set by Girona, who will subject Herrera to further medical examinations in the coming days. Michel will no doubt be desperate to have his midfield conductor available for the visit of league-leading Barcelona.

