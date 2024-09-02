Contract situation preventing Barcelona youngster from being given chances in the first team

Barcelona were hit with a crushing blow last week when impressive youngster Marc Bernal was ruled out for the rest of the season with injury. Hansi Flick declared that Marc Casado and Eric Garcia were the two candidates to replace Bernal in the side.

As was the case with Bernal and Casado, there are plenty of eyes on the Barca Atletic side to see if they might provide another answer at the position. One who plays in deeper midfield and has always been highly rated is Pau Prim. However the 18-year-old did not even get on their preseason tour to the US.

Iñigo Martínez has earned Hansi Flick's total trust. He's currently the leader of the defense, and is showing all of his good virtues: aggressiveness, positioning and good ball output. He's also an example in training, where he always gives 100%, and mentors youngsters like Pau… pic.twitter.com/AJoxBZoPIi — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 2, 2024

According to MD, that is purely down to his contract situation. Prim has just a year left on his deal, and will not be promoted or given a chance in the first team until a solution is found to his contract situation, report the Catalan daily. Xavi Hernandez was reportedly keen on testing him in the senior side, and that could happen if a new deal is signed.

Prim has always been described as the closest thing Barcelona had coming through to a natural Sergio Busquets replacement, but at just 18 years of age, might be short of experience and becoming more rounded. Busquets himself only made his debut for Barcelona at the age of 20, and was close to leaving the club before he was promoted.