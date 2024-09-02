Barcelona starlet earns surprise USMNT call-up

The international break has now begun, with La Liga on hold for the next 12 days. Many players across Spain are joining up with their respective national teams, and Barcelona will be one of the most affected clubs in this regard.

The likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal are with Spain, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen heads to Germany as their new starting goalkeeper. The player seen as his future successor will also be involved in senior international football over the next 10 days.

In a rather surprising move, Diego Kochen has been called-up to the United States national team for their friendly matches against Canada and New Zealand. It is the 18-year-old’s first-ever senior call-up, and he makes it without having yet made his bow for Barcelona’s first team.

Our guys for September 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/o7KXCqojPt — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) September 1, 2024

Barcelona will be very happy for their young goalkeeper, although it does mean that he is unavailable for Barca Atletic’s match this weekend. Fortunately, they do still have Ander Astralaga.