Barcelona stalwart confirmed as international starter by manager

In recent weeks, Manuel Neuer confirmed that he would no longer be playing international football with Germany. Thus, the door was finally opened for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to become the new number one – a position he temporarily held while the Bayern Munich goalkeeper was out long-term with a broken leg.

Despite having been one of the leading ‘keepers in world football in recent years, Ter Stegen’s international opportunities have been fairly scarce. However, that is officially no longer the case, as was confirmed by Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann (via MD).

“Marc-Andre is the new number one. He has been captain in Barcelona for several years and is the clear number one there. It will be the same with us. I don’t want to artificially heat up the competition with him.”

Barring any injury problems, Ter Stegen is certain to lead Germany into the 2026 World Cup at the very least. He will hope to stamp his authority on the international stage, as he has done with Barcelona at domestic level.