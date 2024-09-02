Barcelona Sporting Director enormously frustrate with club – exit not expected

Following a bombastic report on Sunday night that Barcelona Sporting Director Deco was considering exiting the club, the Blaugrana issued a denial, challenging the report. Since, further information has come out about an uncomfortable situation at the club.

Deco arrived last year without any experience, and was immediately under pressure to continue the work of Director of Football Mateu Alemany. However following the so-far failed signing of Vitor Roque, and their struggles to register Dani Olmo this summer, Deco has been under the microscope even more intensely.

Now Marca are saying that Deco is not considering leaving the club, but is enormously frustrated about his inability to act in the market. The ex-Porto midfielder tried to negotiate for a number of players, but when it came time to put money on the table, he was unable to do so.

Barcelona had assured Deco that he would have resources to spend in the summer transfer market, and that off-field deals would end up coming through, but they never arrived. However the club maintains that for the next transfer market, he will have money to strengthen the squad with.

They say he was aware of the situation when he arrived at the club, but Deco spent the whole summer expecting to have the ability to do more work in the window. He has also felt the pressure, with agents and players laying their demands and frustrations at his door.

Undoubtedly Deco has been working under significant pressure, and clearly has not had the resources to spend that he might have hoped for. Nevertheless, Barcelona have still spent over €90m in the last two transfer windows, one of which being Roque, without making any major sales.