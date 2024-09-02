Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s faith in 19-year-old came about by accident

Amid their financial difficulties, La Masia’s production line has been a bright ray of sunshine for Barcelona over the last three seasons. The latest to make his debut on Saturday evening was 19-year-old central defender Sergi Dominguez, who has come as something as a surprise even to those at Can Barca.

Dominguez was not in the running to be part of Hansi Flick’s plans this summer, but was called up during preseason to make up the numbers. Dominguez impressed Flick early on though, recount Sport, who say that his profile caught the eye too. Standing at 190cm (6’2) tall, he is not the usual physique coming through La Masia, but has improved exponentially on the ball.

The result was starting a move against Manchester City that led to a goal, and the same happened again on Saturday when he set a move in motion for Raphinha to score with an incisive pass from the back. The German coach also likes that the teenage defender is efficient and solid in the tackle, reliable and well-positioned.

“Sergi played because he deserved it, he was very good in preseason and he has also improved a lot,” Flick said after the Valladolid win.

“Since I arrived at Barca I have dreamed of this day. It is a source of pride and I am very happy. I thank everyone who has made it possible. I have trained hard,” Dominguez told the club media too.

Dominguez has come through the Barcelona academy since he was young, and the Barcelona native has nearly been at the club for a decade now. With all of their defenders fit, it seems unlikely he will get a look in, but with Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo out for some time yet, he has a chance to make an impression.