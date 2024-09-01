WATCH: Raphinha has first career hat-trick match ball “stolen” by Barcelona teammate

It was a special day for Barcelona on Saturday, as they ran out 7-0 winners against Real Valladolid at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic. It was particularly great for Raphinha, who netted the first hat-trick of his career, as was as providing a late assist.

After the full time whistle was blown, Raphinha was presented with a match ball from one of Barcelona’s staff. He then proceeded to greet Gavi, who showed his delight for his teammate. Pau Cubarsi did so too, although he also stole the ball from the Brazilian’s grasp, before running away. The images were captured by Relevo.

😅 Cubarsí, el único capaz de 'arruinar' la tarde a Raphinha. 📽️ @alexpintanel pic.twitter.com/AA3JolQZHZ — Relevo (@relevo) August 31, 2024

Incidents like this highlight how tight-knit the Barcelona first team squad is. Cubarsi is 10 years the junior of Raphinha, but they get along incredibly well. Hansi Flick will be determined to keep that feel-good spirit alive for as long as possible, as he sets out his goals for a spectacular season for the Catalan giants.