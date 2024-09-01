Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye sets remarkable unwanted La Liga record

On Saturday, Villarreal were unable to re-take second place in La Liga as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia at the Mestalla. Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side were forced to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men, thus stunting their ability to pick up the three points, after Pape Gueye was sent off during the second half.

Gueye, who joined Villarreal as a free agent following the expiry of his Marseille contract, has not had the best time in La Liga. During his loan spell at Sevilla during the second half of the 2022-23 season, he was sent off on three occasions. The dismissal at the Mestalla on Saturday means that he is up to four, all of which have come inside 20 appearances, as per MD.

This sets a very unwanted record for Gueye, who becomes the quickest player in La Liga in the 21st century to accumulate four red cards – and by some distance, too. His sending off means that Villarreal will be without his services for the trip to Mallorca in two weekends’ time.