The details on Memphis Depay to Sevilla talks

Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay remains without a club despite the transfer window having ended. The Dutchman terminated his contract with Atletico a year ahead of time in June, but is yet to find a home.

As revealed to Football España by Matteo Moretto, Memphis had interest from Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, but it has so far not advanced beyond enquiries. Equally there was some interest from Serie A too, but the Italian job has since faded away. Now Sevilla have been linked with Memphis, and talks have indeed begun, but there is some distance between Memphis’ demands and Sevilla’s initial pretensions, as explained by Moretto.

Los Nervionenses could be in the market for an extra forward this season, with Lucas Ocampos reportedly being targeted by Rayados de Monterrey in a late move. If the Argentine winger does depart, it could leave a big hole in Sevilla’s squad, and Memphis is one of the few avenues available to Sevilla to strengthen. Ex-Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi was keen on Memphis as an option when he was leaving Barcelona.