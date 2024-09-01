Sevilla hoping to wrap up Memphis Depay deal soon, international break to be used as “mini pre-season”

During the summer, Memphis Depay’s Atletico Madrid was mutually terminated, bringing to an end the relationship that the two parties had since January 2023. The Dutch striker remains a free agent, although he could soon return to La Liga to continue his career.

As per ED, Sevilla have identified Depay as their top target to replace Lucas Ocampos, who is edging closer to joining Mexican side Rayados de Monterrey. Once that deal is closed, Los Nervionenses officials intend to step up their pursuit of Depay, whom they hope to add to Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s squad in the coming days. A one-year contract is to be offered.

Sevilla have already established a plan for Depay, if he does end up joining. The idea would be for the former Barcelona and Atlei striker to undergo a “mini-pre season” during the international, which he would be able to do as he has not been called up by the Netherlands for their UEFA Nations League matches.

If Depay can re-capture the form showed during his first season at Barcelona, Sevilla would be on to a winner by signing him. However, half the battle will be keeping him fit for the entire campaign, which will be tricky based on previous years.