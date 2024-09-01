Seven-goal La Liga victory almost 10 years in the making for Barcelona

Saturday was a very, very good day for Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s side confirmed their excellent start to the season with a crushing 7-0 victory over newly-promoted Real Valladolid at the Estadi Olimpic. The result ensures that the Catalans will remain at the top of La Liga during the first international break of the campaign.

During the golden generation of Lionel Messi, Neymar Junior, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez and co, crushing scorelines were regular for Barcelona. However, this has not been the case in recent seasons, and this is amplified by the statistic of their previous 7-0 victory, which came back in 2014 (via Marca).

On that day (16th of March), Barcelona defeated Osasuna at Camp Nou. The last time a seven-goal victory was achieved was later that year – 8-1 vs Huesca in the Copa de Rey.

Flick’s attacking style of play could allow Barcelona to have several high-scoring fixtures, and supporters are sure to be entertained this season. It remains to be seen how long this 100% record can be kept up – club officials will hope that it is for a while yet.