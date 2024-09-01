Real Madrid star devastated by failed transfer

Real Madrid did no business during the month of August, although they did almost part ways with Dani Ceballos during the final days of the summer transfer window. The midfielder had asked for a transfer, although one did not materialise as no clubs matched the asking price set by Los Blancos.

Ceballos had interest from Monaco and the Middle East, although he was only interested in a return to Real Betis. Relevo say that he was disappointed that he was unable to head to the Benito Villamarin, with a deal ultimately failing because Los Verdiblancos could only offer €7m for 50% of Ceballos’ rights – other clubs had offered much more.

Despite the failed move, Ceballos and Betis are determined to reunite in the future. A deal will be looked at in the coming months, with the biggest likelihood being that an offer could be made next summer. Real Madrid would not be under any particular pressure to sell in 2025, as Ceballos’ contract does not end until 2027.