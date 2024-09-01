Real Betis made audacious swoop for Manchester United duo in final hours of summer transfer window

Real Betis had a very busy final few days of the summer transfer window, which closed on Friday. Nabil Fekir’s move to Al-Jazira Club opened the door for multiple signings, although in the end, it was only Giovani Lo Celso that returned to the club on a permanent deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Betis also pursued Dani Ceballos, although a deal ended up being impossible. The Real Madrid midfielder wasn’t the only players being looked at by Los Verdiblancos, as according to reports in England (via CaughtOffside), they also enquired about Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen and Antony.

Neither player is expected to play a big role for Man United this season, but despite this, head coach Erik ten Hag blocked any possible deal with Betis.

Nevertheless, Lo Celso’s arrival makes Manuel Pellegrini’s squad better, especially if he can re-capture the form showed during his previous stint at Betis. It will be interesting to see how they get on this season.