Predicted Teams Real Madrid-Real Betis: Three changes from disappointing Las Palmas draw

Sunday’s face-off against Real Betis already feels like something of a must-win for Real Madrid. Barcelona’s demolition of Real Valladolid on Saturday means that they are seven points clear of their Clasico rivals, although that deficit can be cut to four by Los Blancos if they are successful at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping that his side can bounce back from Thursday’s disappointing draw at Las Palmas. According to Marca, he will make three changes from the team that started in Gran Canaria, with Dani Carvajal, Arda Guler and Rodrygo coming in for Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz.

Nabil Fekir’s move to Al-Jazira Club means that Manuel Pellegrini must fill the centre attacking midfield void in his side for the trip to Real Madrid. Rodri Sanchez is a strong contender following his impressive performances against Kryvbas in the UEFA Conference League qualifying legs. Summer signing Natan is also set to start his first La Liga match in place of the injured Marc Bartra. Vitor Roque is set to be on the bench.

It should be a tasty match-up at the Bernabeu. Betis haven’t had a great start, and they will be aiming for their first league victory of the season against a somewhat vulnerable Real Madrid side. However, Los Blancos are still firm favourites to win, and Kylian Mbappe will be aiming to end his goalscoring duck.