“One more year” – Nico Williams hints at leaving Athletic Club in 2025

Nico Williams dominated transfer stories in Spain over the summer. He was heavily linked with Barcelona in particular, and throughout Euro 2024, he was asked about a possible move to Catalonia. In the end, he rejected the opportunity – reportedly because he was unable to receive certain guarantees – and he has remained at Athletic Club.

It’s no secret that Williams has so much love for Athletic, who are his boyhood club. He said as much during an interview with DAZN following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, although he also possibly opened the door to a definitive exit in 2025 (via MD).

“It has already been shown that I am happy here, those things are carried out by my agent. I have already decided to be here for another year, to continue growing at Athletic, that is the important thing now. I’ve had offers to do other things that another player would have done, but I’ve decided to continue for another year.”

Williams’ use of the phrase “another year” can be interpreted as him being open to a move next summer, if the right opportunity arises – especially as he did not mention about wanting to stay at Athletic Club for many years to come. Barcelona could re-ignite their interest, although they’d have to sort their finances over the next 9-10 months.