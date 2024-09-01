Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Mario Hermoso’s summer of transfer temptations – destination finally found

Former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso has finally found a club after an entire summer of talks and offers. The 29-year-old was a free agent after his contract at the Metropolitano ran down.

Hermoso was the subject of a lot of conversations, but the idea of going to Barcelona was never on the table. As Matteo Moretto has revealed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Hermoso was offered the likes of Juventus, Manchester United, AC Milan and Inter. However talks only ever got to the point of a deal being close with two sides. Villarreal were also sounded out as a Liga alternative.

Galatasaray had reached an agreement on terms with Hermoso, but the player was keen to move to Roma, and that is where he will now sign a two-year deal, with an option for a further year. Hermoso waited for an offer from the Giallorossi, and following the end of the transfer market, talks ramped up, and he’s content to be playing in Rome.

