Liverpool could relaunch Martin Zubimendi offer in January

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi could be targeted again by Liverpool in the January transfer window.

La Real stood their ground in the battle to retain the midfield lynchpin as the Premier League giants launched an ambitious move to bring him to Merseyside in August.

As the transfer saga developed, with Zubimendi rumoured to be considering a move away from the Basque Country for the first time in his career a tempting offer arrived from Liverpool.

The final twist ended in La Real’s favour, as despite Liverpool’s willingness to pay his €60m release clause in San Sebastian, Zubimendi opted to stay.

That disrupted the Reds transfer plans and the club declined to signed a specialist No.6 in the final days of the summer transfer window.

As per the latest from Football Insider, Liverpool will enter the market at the start of 2025, with a defensive midfielder their key target.

Zubimendi is likely to remain on their shortlist despite his apparent desire to stay in Spain.