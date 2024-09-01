La Liga confirm Girona v Barcelona fixture update after Champions League draw

Barcelona head into the September international break as La Liga leaders with four wins from four games so far this season.

La Blaugrana have enjoyed a perfect start to the domestic campaign under new boss Hansi Flick with just two goals conceded in league action.

However, their return from the international window will trigger a packed schedule until the end of 2024, as the UEFA Champions League ‘league phase’ gets underway.

The expansion of the tournament means a change from six-game group stages, to eight matches in the league phase, with six before the end of December.

La Liga is aiming to balance the demands of teams competing in Europe and they have confirmed the details for Barcelona’s first match back away at neighbours Girona.

With both teams competing in the Champions League, the game will take place at 4:15pm local time, on Sunday September 15.

Barcelona then face AS Monaco on September 19 with Girona at Paris-Saint Germain the day before.