Kylian Mbappe filled with relief at ending Real Madrid goal issues

Kylian Mbappe’s admitted to a pressure valve being released as he netted his first La Liga goals for Real Madrid.

The defending champions move into the international break still unbeaten so far in 2024/25, with two wins and two draws, but they trail league leaders Barcelona by four points.

The main talking point in their 2-0 home win over Real Betis focused on Mbappe’s late salvo, as he scored twice in the closing stages, to end his wait for a league goal in Madrid.

Mbappe’s first three appearances for Los Blancos in league action saw successive blanks in front of goal as he set an unwanted career record.

However, the change saw a weight lifted from Mbappe’s shoulders, and he could not hide his delight at full time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“I was hoping to score in this legendary stadium, the best in the world”, as per reports from Marca.

“Three games is not lot for other players, but for me, it’s a lot. The club and fans have been with me, they give me the confidence to give everything.”

Mbappe will now head off on international duty with France before returning for Real Madrid action at Real Sociedad on September 14.