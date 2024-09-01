Real Madrid head into the international break on the back of a vital 2-0 La Liga win over Real Betis via Kylian Mbappe’s first league goals for the club.

Los Blancos remain unbeaten so far in 2024/25, with two wins and two draws, as they trail league leaders Barcelona by four points.

Despite struggling to hit their stride in the opening weeks of the league campaign, Mbappe’s intervention breaks some of the tension, amid huge focus on the France captain.

After failing to score in the first three league games of a season, for the first time in his career, Mbappe tipped the balance late on in the Spanish capital.

There was some voices of frustration amongst the home fans as Vinicius Junior’s effort against the post was closest either team came in the first hour.

That only served to ramp up the atmosphere as Mbappe reacted smartly to stab home Federico Valverde’s brilliant flick.

Kylian Mbappé's first LALIGA goal 🤩 The Frenchman finishes expertly after Fede Valverde's astonishing flicked pass 👏 pic.twitter.com/BzSyh8bcYL — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 1, 2024

KYLIAN MBAPPE GOAL! FEDE VALVERDE WHAT AN ASSIST! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PZ9gxzF3BK — TC (@totalcristiano) September 1, 2024

With the shackles released, Mbappe stepped up to slot home from the penalty spot, to wrap up victory for the hosts.

Vinicius decided to let Mbappé take the penalty… and Kylian makes it two. ⚪️✨ pic.twitter.com/FKPfguD7io — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2024

Mbappe will now head off on international duty with France before returning for Real Madrid action at Real Sociedad on September 14.

Images via Getty Images