Key attacker set to leave Sevilla after €8m deal agreed with Rayados de Monterrey

Lucas Ocampos has been contracted to Sevilla since the summer of 2019, but over five years since he joined from Marseille, he’s now set to leave the club.

As reported by MD, an agreement in principle has been reached between Sevilla and Rayados de Monterrey for Ocampos. The Mexican side, who signed Sergio Canales from Real Betis in a big-money deal in 2023, are set to pay €8m for the Argentine attacker, who has been left out of Los Nervionenses’ squad to face Girona on Sunday.

Ocampos has been an important player for Sevilla since returning from a disappointing loan spell at Ajax in January 2023. However, he will now soon be leaving, and his sale should help the club with their well-documented financial problems.

Sevilla have already lined up Ocampos’ replacement. All being well, Memphis Depay will join Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta’s squad in the coming days, with a one-year contract to be offered to the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker.