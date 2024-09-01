Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has claimed Real Madrid rejected the chance to sign Paul Pogba in 2016.

The Red Devils completed a then world record move to bring Pogba back to Old Trafford ahead of the 2016/17 season.

Pogba had infamously left United for Juventus in 2012, after not being given a first team chance by Sir Alex Ferguson, but Jose Mourinho made the move to bring him back to Manchester.

His second stint with the Red Devils was blighted by injury and mixed form, as he struggled to live up to expectation, and his star faded.

He rejoined Juventus on a free transfer in 2022, and is currently serving a four-year doping ban, but Evra claims it could have been very different if Florentino Perez had signed him in Madrid.

“Man United brought Pogba home because they wanted to humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson. I told Paul not to come back, as he wanted Real Madrid and they wanted him, but Florentino Perez didn’t want to pay the money”, as per an interview on Sky Sports’ Stick To Football podcast.

🎥-🔴 @Evra thoughts on Paul Pogba at #MUFC 🗣️ “ I thought he was going to Madrid” @WayneRooney “ The club has let him down” [📽️- @WeAreTheOverlap ] pic.twitter.com/mIiiXXpZAu — Beyond United (@BeyondUTD1) August 29, 2024

Despite not completing a deal for Pogba in 2016/17, Real Madrid were unaffected, as Zinedine Zidane led them to a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double at the end of the campaign.