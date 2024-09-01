Former Atletico Madrid star to join Roma after weeks of speculation on next move

Mario Hermoso has been a free agent since the expiry of his Atletico Madrid, which ended on the 30th of June. For months, it was known that he would not be renewing at the Metropolitano, but despite this, his next move had not been lined up – that remained the case until a few days ago.

Hermoso has been linked with various clubs in the weeks since leaving Atleti. In recent days, he was linked with Villarreal, and he even reached an agreement in principle with Turkish giants Galatasaray. However, he is now set to join Roma, with Relevo reporting that a two-year contract will be heading the way of the Spanish centre-back.

Mario Hermoso arriverà oggi a Roma per firmare con il club giallorosso. Il suo volo da Madrid atterra intorno alle 14. Pronto un contratto di 2 anni garantiti più un terzo opzionale. Nel corso di questi mesi il difensore spagnolo ha avuto contatti più o meno concreti con… https://t.co/AImcNIdsUe — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) September 1, 2024

There’s no doubt that it has been a long summer for Hermoso, but he is now finally set to land a new club. Roma has been his primary option in recent weeks, and in the coming days, it is there that he will begin his new adventure.