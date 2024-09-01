Diego Simeone asks for calm with Julian Alvarez following slow start to Atletico Madrid career

There was much euphoria at Atletico Madrid this summer when it was announced that Julian Alvarez would be joining from Manchester United in a deal that would end up costing €95m. However, the Argentinian forward appears to be taking his time to get up to speed.

🇦🇷😍 Julián Álvarez’s reaction when Ángel Correa scored the winner. pic.twitter.com/g9yXM6NrVT — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 1, 2024

Alvarez has failed to register a goal involvement in any of his final four appearances for Atleti, of which three (Girona, Espanyol and Athletic Club) have been starts. Despite this, Diego Simeone is calm about the situation, and he used the example of Antoine Griezmann to make his point, as per Diario AS.

“Calm. Julian is extraordinary, he will help us a lot. We have to accompany him so that things go naturally as they should. Griezmann also took a few months. Julian is not Antoine, but soon we will find what he wants and we all want, which is a goal from him.”

Simeone also spoke glowingly on Juan Musso, who kept a clean sheet on his Atleti debut in the absence of Jan Oblak – the Slovenian goalkeeper missed the trip to San Mames with illness.

“He made a huge effort to come to Atletico Madrid, he fought with everyone who had to fight in Bergamo to leave, he wants to be here and that’s very important. He has hierarchy, experience, he is a boy with many games played. Hopefully he will help us and give us competition to stimulate Oblak, who is also necessary.”