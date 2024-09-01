Real Betis

Details revealed of Tottenham Hotspur’s special clause for Real Betis star

Giovani Lo Celso returned to Real Betis on Friday, signing a three-year deal upon arriving from Tottenham Hotspur. As part of the agreement between the two clubs, it was revealed that the Premier League side will have a special clause for Johnny Cardoso’s, one of Los Verdiblancos’ highest-value players.

Johnny joined Betis from Internacional in January in a deal worth €6m, and during his time in La Liga, the USMNT pivot has shown himself to be a fine player. AC Milan were one of the clubs to make an offer for the 22-year-old, but it was turned down.

Relevo have revealed the details of Spurs’ “Johnny clause”. It is worth in the region of €25-30m, so Betis would have to accept this amount if it is paid. Furthermore, the clause is open active next summer – it cannot be activated before, and if it not touched by September 2025, it disappears forever.

€25-30m could end up being a bargain for Johnny next summer, although Betis would be powerless to reject if Spurs come in. It remains to be seen whether they do.

