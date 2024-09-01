“Completely quiet” – Fabrizio Romano reveals Barcelona not working on free agent signings

The transfer window may have closed on Friday, but clubs in Spain can still sign players that do not have a club. For Barcelona, this could be an option amid their ongoing financial woes, especially as they are lacking depth in key positions (centre-back, central midfield) because of injuries.

There are players that could be sought, although one option (Mario Hermoso) is about to come off the market. Regardless, Barcelona are not looking to sign anyone at the moment, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s been reported that Barcelona are waiting on their deal with Nike to be signed and are then looking at some free transfer signings outside of the window. However, I’m not aware of talks with any free agents in this moment. I don’t know where these reports have come from but it’s completely quiet at Barca at the moment. I can guarantee that no negotiations are taking place now.”

It makes sense that Barcelona are not trying to sign anyone, given that they do not have very much salary space to work with. Furthermore, Hansi Flick is determined to utilise La Masia youngsters over the prospect of new additions, and given his success in doing so at this stage, it makes it highly unlikely that signings will happen.