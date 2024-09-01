Carlo Ancelotti hits out at September international break

Real Madrid signed off for the international break with a vital 2-0 La Liga win over Real Betis.

Victory in the Spanish capital was secured by Kylian Mbappe’s first league goals for the club as the defending champions remain unbeaten so far this season.

Los Blancos are yet to hit top form and Carlo Ancelotti will be keeping an eye on the four point gap to league leaders league leaders Barcelona.

However, despite sealing a win at home, Ancelotti focused on what is to come for his squad, as the majority of his panel head off with their national teams.

Ancelotti has previously stated his plan to give players unofficial breaks after long travel periods and he was irked by the potential of losing players to injury.

“The international break is not a good thing. We will lose players. I hope no injuries occur, I want the players to return fit”, as per reports from Marca.

From Ancelotti’s starting XI against Real Betis, nine players are now in line for international action, with the only exceptions coming via veteran pair Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger with the former stepping away from Belgium duty.