Carlo Ancelotti at the mercy of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe on key matter

Kylian Mbappe was denied his first La Liga goal on Thursday during Real Madrid’s disappointing draw against Las Palmas. A handball inside the penalty area allowed Los Blancos the opportunity to equalise in Gran Canaria, but rather than Mbappe, it was Vinicius Junior that took the spot-kick, which he scored.

The decision for Vinicius to take did not come from Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian has typically organised Real Madrid’s penalty takers, but for this season, he is leaving the decision up to those on the pitch – as revealed by Relevo.

It’s expected that Vinicius and Mbappe will be the two main candidates to take penalties this season, so they are the ones to decide on-field in the moment. This could caused problems if they were to clash, although that did not happen on Thursday – Ancelotti, as well as everyone else associated with Real Madrid, will hope this continues going forward.