Barcelona release public statement on future of Sporting Director Deco

Barcelona have publicly denied reports that they are considering parting ways with Sporting Director Deco, after a just over a year in the job for the Brazilian-Portuguese.

Deco arrived last summer, replacing the tandem of Jordi Cruyff and Director of Football, Mateu Alemany, but has been in part hamstrung by the club’s finances in his work. However his work in the transfer market, signing Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, Vitor Roque and Dani Olmo has been until the latter largely been regarded as disappointing.

Those closest to Lamine Yamal say that the best is yet to come for the 17-year-old and that he "still has room for improvement". @jordicardero pic.twitter.com/HmF0Lp1Zoo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 1, 2024

Catalan paper Sport reported as much, and said that his future was being considered, with a potential exit being on the table. However Barcelona have put out a statement vehemently denying any such thing.

FC Barcelona categorically denies information that appeared this September 1 in the digital version of Diario Sport where the continuity of our football director is questioned.

Under the headline “Deco, disappointed, meditates on his future”, FC Barcelona’s response could not be more energetic regarding the high degree of satisfaction it has for Deco’s work and rejects this attack by Diario Sport against the director of football with the transfer market recently finished.

One nuance between the statement and the article is that Barcelona’s statement expresses their satisfaction with Barcelona, and denies they are considering parting ways with him. The report filed by Sport claims that it is Deco who is disappointed with his working life at the club, and he that may be thinking over an exit.