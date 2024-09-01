Al Hilal submit €20m offer for La Liga starlet

This season could be the one that Alberto Moleiro begins to establish himself as one of La Liga’s top young talents. The signs are good, following his excellent solo goal against Real Madrid on Thursday, although he could end up leaving Las Palmas in the coming days.

The Saudi Arabian transfer market is still open, and as reported by Canarias7 (via Marca), Al Hilal have submitted an offer for Moleiro. It is believed that the proposal, which is being considered by Las Palmas, is worth €20m.

The Gran Canaria-based club do not want a repeat of the Alvaro Valles situation, which is why they may opt to accept Al Hilal’s offer. Moleiro’s contract ends in 2026, and they do not want to lose him for nothing – they will also know that the 20-year-old’s value will also decrease if he does not sign a new deal.

Moleiro does not consider leaving Las Palmas, so even if the offer is accepted, personal terms could be a problem. For La Liga, it would certainly be a shame if a deal were to happen.