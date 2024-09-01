20-year-old breakout star backed to become long-standing key player for Barcelona

Hansi Flick has been forced to put his faith in youth at the start of his Barcelona managerial stint, although it is something that he is more than comfortable in doing. Marc Casado is one of the La Masia products to have been integrated into the first team for this season, and because of Marc Bernal’s ACL injury, the 20-year-old is set to play a key role over the coming months.

Barcelona’s financial constraints are likely to make it difficult for a top-level pivot to be signed in the next 1-2 years, and this is good news for Casado. During that period, he can establish himself as an important player – and Carles Martinez, who was Casado’s first coach at youth level, told Sport that he believes Casado is more than capable of doing this.

“He is a player who always gives everything, understands perfectly what is happening around him, is very competitive and always helps the team. He is one of the midfielders I have trained with whom I have spoken to the most about the game. He always understood it very well.

“He is a very intelligent player on the pitch, very good at pressing and understanding defensive vigilance. I think he can make a career at Barcelona.”