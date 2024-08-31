WATCH: Raphinha hat-trick as Barcelona go 5-0 ahead against Real Valladolid

Barcelona are having a very good evening at the Estadi Olimpic in MD4. Hansi Flick’s side led 3-0 at half time after a fantastic performance during the opening 45 minutes in Montjuic, and they have now added goals four and five in the second period.

Goals from Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski within four minutes of each other got Barcelona off to a great start, and Jules Kounde added the third in stoppage time at the end of the first half. The fourth has now arrived beyond the hour mark, and after a scramble inside the Valladolid penalty area, Raphinha finished to net his second goal of the match.

RAPHINHA BRACE RAPHINHA BRACE RAPHINHA BRACE MY FU’KING BRAZILIAN 🇧🇷🫶🏻

pic.twitter.com/of4QI55Re1 — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) August 31, 2024

A few minutes later, Raphinha notched his hat-trick – the first of his Barcelona career. Lamine Yamal provided the assist, his second of the evening.

Raphinha hattrick 🔥 Lamine Yamal with another great assist to help the Brazilian score his third 👏 pic.twitter.com/k7DKBlVDgR — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 31, 2024

HAT TRICK FOR RAPHINHA ‼️ INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE 🎩 pic.twitter.com/iBpQBgl3xZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2024

What a performance it has been from Barcelona, who have simply been far too good for Valladolid. Raphinha deserved his plaudits too – a wonderful hat-trick from the Brazilian winger.