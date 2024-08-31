WATCH: Quickfire goals see Barcelona race into two-goal lead against Real Valladolid

Barcelona are aiming to continue their 100% record at the start of the new season, with newly-promoted Real Valladolid standing in their way. However, La Pucela have been unable to stop a fast-starting home side, who have raced into a 2-0 lead at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic.

Dani Olmo had a goal ruled out in the opening stages, but on 20 minutes, Barcelona had their lead. Pau Cubarsi played in Raphinha, whose strong start to the season continued with his first goal (to go along with two assists).

El pase, el control y el golazo. Don Raphinha Jr. Capitán del FC Barcelona pic.twitter.com/l6qvAk48ME — Manu. (@GxlDePaulinho) August 31, 2024

THE BALL FROM CUBARSÍ. THE TOUCH AND FINISH BY RAPHINHA. WHAT A GOAL BY BARCA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NXoraHahSV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2024

Four minutes later, it was the turn of the other Barcelona teenager to set up a goal. Lamine Yamal played the ball into Robert Lewandowski, who scored his four goal in four matches at the start of the season.

LAMINE YAMAL WITH A BEAUTIFUL ASSIST TO LEWANDOWSKI! BARCA ARE FLYING 😨 pic.twitter.com/0f1GExuwXp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2024

Barcelona have been excellent at the start of this season, and they are already on their way to a fourth successive victory. Hansi Flick has the Catalans playing extremely well at this stage.