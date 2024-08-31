Barcelona

WATCH: Quickfire goals see Barcelona race into two-goal lead against Real Valladolid

Barcelona are aiming to continue their 100% record at the start of the new season, with newly-promoted Real Valladolid standing in their way. However, La Pucela have been unable to stop a fast-starting home side, who have raced into a 2-0 lead at the Estadi Olimpic in Montjuic.

Dani Olmo had a goal ruled out in the opening stages, but on 20 minutes, Barcelona had their lead. Pau Cubarsi played in Raphinha, whose strong start to the season continued with his first goal (to go along with two assists).

Four minutes later, it was the turn of the other Barcelona teenager to set up a goal. Lamine Yamal played the ball into Robert Lewandowski, who scored his four goal in four matches at the start of the season.

Barcelona have been excellent at the start of this season, and they are already on their way to a fourth successive victory. Hansi Flick has the Catalans playing extremely well at this stage.

