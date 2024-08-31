WATCH: Jules Kounde scores to extend Barcelona’s lead over Real Valladolid to 3-0

Barcelona are in dreamland at the Estadi Olimpic. Hansi Flick’s side raced into a two-goal lead inside the opening 24 minutes against Real Valladolid, with with only a minute or two to go until half time, they have now added a third.

It was Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski that got Barcelona off to a great start in Montjuic, scoring inside four minutes of each other. The third goal has come from an unfamiliar figure: Jules Kounde. A corner dropped to the feet of the French defender approximately 12 yards out, and he made no mistake to make it 3-0.

Le but de Koundé, qui trouve la lucarne. 🇫🇷✨pic.twitter.com/DD3wICbip9 — Actu Barça FR 🇵🇸 (@ActuBarcaFR) August 31, 2024

It has been a remarkable opening 45 minutes for Barcelona, who have blown away Valladolid in spectacular fashion. Flick will be absolutely delighted with his players, especially as the manner of the game now means that he can afford to take off the likes of Pedri and Lamine Yamal more easily in order to not overwork either player.