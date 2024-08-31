Barcelona Real Valladolid

WATCH: Barcelona go 7-0 ahead as Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres gets on the scoresheet

This has been a statement performance from Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic. Hansi Flick’s side have dominated Real Valladolid, and not content with being 5-0 up, they have now scored two more quickfire goals to make it seven.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski got the party started early on, and Jules Kounde made it 3-0 at half time. Raphinha then took over in the second half, scoring twice inside a few minutes to notch his first-ever Barcelona hat-trick.

That did not satisfy Flick’s charges. Firstly, Dani Olmo finally got his goal to make it 6-0. The big-money signing hit the woodwork twice earlier in the match, but he has now got involved in the scoring.

A few minutes later, substitute Ferran Torres scored his first goal of the season. Raphinha was once again involved, supplying the assist on this occasion.

What a result and performance this has been from Barcelona. They have been utterly dominant.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona La Liga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News