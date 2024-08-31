WATCH: Barcelona go 7-0 ahead as Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres gets on the scoresheet

This has been a statement performance from Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic. Hansi Flick’s side have dominated Real Valladolid, and not content with being 5-0 up, they have now scored two more quickfire goals to make it seven.

Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski got the party started early on, and Jules Kounde made it 3-0 at half time. Raphinha then took over in the second half, scoring twice inside a few minutes to notch his first-ever Barcelona hat-trick.

That did not satisfy Flick’s charges. Firstly, Dani Olmo finally got his goal to make it 6-0. The big-money signing hit the woodwork twice earlier in the match, but he has now got involved in the scoring.

DANI OLMO FINALLY GETS HIS GOAL COMPLETELY DESERVED. HAS BEEN BRILLIANT ALL GAME ♥️pic.twitter.com/2fzJtz06xi — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) August 31, 2024

DANI OLMO MAKES ITS 6 😱 HIS FIRST HOME GOAL FOR BARCA! pic.twitter.com/MNxS8ybEVI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2024

A few minutes later, substitute Ferran Torres scored his first goal of the season. Raphinha was once again involved, supplying the assist on this occasion.

FERRAN TORRES GOOOLLL ASISTENCIA DE RAPHINHA, FLICK BALL pic.twitter.com/Zl9SnSa3Bx — Jeff (fan) (@JeffFcb14) August 31, 2024

BARCELONA CAN'T STOP SCORING 😳 They lead 7-0! pic.twitter.com/IboH975ltl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2024

What a result and performance this has been from Barcelona. They have been utterly dominant.