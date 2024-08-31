UEFA release Champions League fixture schedules for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Girona

Thursday saw the league phase draw for the Champions League take place in the principality of Monaco. La Liga representatives Real Madrid (the reigning champions), Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and first-time qualifiers Girona found on their European opposition between September and January.

Less than 48 hours later, and UEFA have release the schedule that each side will play. For Real Madrid, they will begin their Champions League defence against Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabeu, with their final fixture being away to Stade Brestois.

Barcelona will travel to Monaco, whom they lost 3-0 to during pre-season, in their opening match, and their league phase are concluded against Atalanta – that match could be the first Champions League fixture held at the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou, although it’s yet to be known whether UEFA will approve the stadium change mid-stage.

Atletico Madrid will host RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano in their opening match, with a trip to Salzburg being the final outing for Diego Simeone’s side.

Finally, Girona kick off their debut Champions League campaign with a tricky test at Paris Saint-Germain. Their fixtures end in tough fashion: against Liverpool (home), AC Milan (away) and Arsenal (home).