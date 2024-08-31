Sevilla in talks to sell heavyweight attacker to Mexican giants

The summer transfer window closed for Sevilla, and the rest of the clubs in the Spanish football, on Friday night, but that does not mean that their business is complete. Specifically, talks are ongoing over the possible sale of Lucas Ocampos.

As reported by Diario AS, Los Nervionenses are in talks with Rayados de Monterrey over a deal for Ocampos, who could have already played his final match in a Sevilla jersey. The Mexican club’s sporting president, José Antonio Noriega, has confirmed that an operation is currently ongoing.

“It is a possibility that is still alive, we are still talking with Sevilla but we have not yet reached an agreement.”

Sevilla are open to selling Ocampos, but they will not push him out of the door. €8m is the asking price that has been set, which could be considered steep considering that the Argentine has less than a year remaining on his current contract.

Ocampos has already agreed personal terms, meaning that it is up to the clubs to find an agreement. If one is found, Sevilla will seek a replacement, and former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay would be top of the list.