Real Sociedad leave it late to sign Robin Le Normand replacement

Real Sociedad had a busy final day of the summer transfer window. They finally managed to secure the signing of Orri Oskarsson from FC København, and on top of the highly-rated striker, they also secured their Robin Le Normand replacement.

Mats Hummels had been La Real’s top target to replace Le Normand, who joined Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer. However, he pulled out of a deal for family reasons, which led to the Basque club seeking alternatives. One of those was Nayef Aguerd, and in the final minutes of the transfer window, it was announced that he had joined on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

مرحبا يا نايف 🇲🇦

Aguerd had been linked with several La Liga clubs over the summer, including Atleti and Villarreal. It is Real Sociedad that have secured his signature, and he will now compete for minutes alongside Igor Zubeldia, Jon Pacheco and Aritz Elustondo in the centre of defence.