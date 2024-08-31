Raphinha the star of the show as Barcelona hit Real Valladolid for seven to extend La Liga lead

Barcelona will remain top of La Liga during the first international break of the season, with Hansi Flick’s side remaining the only team with a 100% record. That remained intact in some style on Saturday, as the Catalans secured a convincing 5-0 victory against Real Valladolid at the Estadi Olimpic.

The hosts started very brightly, and despite Dani Olmo twice being denied (once by an offside, the other by the woodwork), they did make the breakthrough on 20 minutes. Pau Cubarsi played in Raphinha, who made no mistake to score his first goal of the season.

Four minutes later, Robert Lewandowski scored to double the advantage. Once again, Lamine Yamal was the difference maker, and his pinpoint assist allowed the Polish marksman to grab his fourth of the campaign.

On half time, Barcelona made it three courtesy of a surprise face: Jules Kounde. Raphinha’s corner broke into his path 12 yards out, and he fired beyond the helpless Karl Hein to bring up the 3-0 scoreline.

After the interval, Raphinha took over. A scramble inside the Valladolid penalty area allowed him to tap home for 4-0, before he added another a few minutes later to secure his first hat-trick as a Barcelona player.

Barcelona were not done there. With 83 minutes on the clock, Olmo finally got on the scoresheet, marking his home debut in fine style. Remarkably, a seventh followed soon after as Raphinha played in Ferran Torres for his first goal of the campaign.

The result sees Barcelona move five points clear of the chasing pack, albeit having played a game more.